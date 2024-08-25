&Partners Has $508,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

&Partners boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,220.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

