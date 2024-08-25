&Partners Has $523,000 Holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

&Partners grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the period. &Partners owned 0.20% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOSE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 580,022 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 147,350 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 940.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 249,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% in the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $491.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

