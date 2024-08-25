&Partners Has $567,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

&Partners raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,305,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 999.0% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 364,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 253,761 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after buying an additional 204,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.