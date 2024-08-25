&Partners Increases Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

&Partners increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,265 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,923,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 561,298 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 382,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,946,000 after acquiring an additional 283,654 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

