&Partners Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

&Partners boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 31,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

