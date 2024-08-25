&Partners Invests $368,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

US Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

US Foods stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $58.85.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.