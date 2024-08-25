&Partners Invests $380,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

&Partners purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

HUM stock opened at $352.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.43. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

