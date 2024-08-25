&Partners Invests $402,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

&Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after buying an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,791 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,490,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 177,301 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

