&Partners Invests $424,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,672,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,002,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after purchasing an additional 698,180 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 648,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after buying an additional 489,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 127.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 554,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 311,168 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $65.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

