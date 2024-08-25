&Partners Invests $451,000 in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

&Partners acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

