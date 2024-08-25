&Partners Invests $471,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

