&Partners Invests $471,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,946. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $552.15 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $584.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

