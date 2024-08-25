&Partners Invests $500,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

&Partners bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Post by 133.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $116.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $116.82.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

