&Partners Invests $601,000 in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

&Partners acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. &Partners owned approximately 0.21% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,715,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $19.74 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.