&Partners Invests $660,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 131,470 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 559,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $135.94 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,403 shares of company stock valued at $989,099 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.