&Partners Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2024

&Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.