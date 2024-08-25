&Partners Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

&Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

