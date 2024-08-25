&Partners Makes New $392,000 Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 5.4 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

