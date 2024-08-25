&Partners Makes New $525,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

&Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.09 and its 200-day moving average is $137.00. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $168.07.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.