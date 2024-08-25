&Partners Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $116.85 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.00 and a 200 day moving average of $149.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,386,004. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

