&Partners Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Shares of BURL opened at $275.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $277.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.
Insider Activity at Burlington Stores
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
