&Partners Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period.

JPEM opened at $55.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

