&Partners Makes New Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.30.

Read Our Latest Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $137.45. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.