&Partners Purchases 21,511 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

&Partners increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 429,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.
Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
