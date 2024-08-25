&Partners Purchases 422 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

&Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,695,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after acquiring an additional 314,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after acquiring an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

