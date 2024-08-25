&Partners Purchases 4,797 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

&Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $160.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $160.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.29 and its 200 day moving average is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

