&Partners Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

&Partners bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. &Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 608.1% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

