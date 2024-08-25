&Partners Purchases New Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nutanix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after buying an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,196,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutanix from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

