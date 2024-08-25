&Partners Purchases New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,124,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after buying an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,857,000 after buying an additional 2,382,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,253,000 after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $73.27.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

