&Partners Purchases New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

&Partners acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

