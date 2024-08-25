&Partners Purchases New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,144 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $255.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

