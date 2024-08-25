&Partners Purchases Shares of 13,662 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

&Partners bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $94.33.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.