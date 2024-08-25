&Partners Purchases Shares of 13,662 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

&Partners bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter.
Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $94.33.
Pimco Total Return ETF Profile
The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.
