&Partners Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

&Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.81 and its 200 day moving average is $187.08. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.