&Partners Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

&Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 230.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $172,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.9 %

HBAN stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.