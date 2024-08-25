&Partners Sells 4,075 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

&Partners lowered its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Great Ajax were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJX. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 69,477 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 737,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 119,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

Great Ajax Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -5.96%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

