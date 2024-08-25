&Partners Takes $412,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

&Partners purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 34,751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 71,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

