&Partners Takes $474,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

&Partners bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALL opened at $180.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average of $166.31.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

