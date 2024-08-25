&Partners Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

&Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of D stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.