&Partners Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

J opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.03.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,451 shares of company stock worth $3,196,336 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

