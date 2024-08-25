&Partners Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $936.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $956.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,956 shares of company stock valued at $79,700,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.