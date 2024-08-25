&Partners Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.67.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $831,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,607.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,607.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC stock opened at $294.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.