Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 24,032 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,756,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,568,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $440,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.