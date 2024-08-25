Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $163.23 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $299.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $328,594.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,080,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,054,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,093 shares of company stock worth $11,942,223. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

