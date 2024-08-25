PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by &Partners

&Partners boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

