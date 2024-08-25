Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Up 3.3%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 77,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 385,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSFE

Paysafe Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Paysafe by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.