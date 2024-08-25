PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,493,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 8,238,565 shares.The stock last traded at $141.98 and had previously closed at $147.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.08.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 3,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.