Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 7188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

