Pembroke VCT B (PEMB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on October 4th

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.74. The company has a market cap of £214.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of -0.05. Pembroke VCT B has a 52-week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.42).

Get Pembroke VCT B alerts:

Pembroke VCT B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.