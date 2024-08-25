Peninsula Wealth LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 17,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,029,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $763,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 31,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

