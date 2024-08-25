PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $19.57 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

