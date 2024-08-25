PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 1,529.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,258,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,851,000 after acquiring an additional 70,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $6,182,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $1,115,896.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,196 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $102.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $105.94.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.